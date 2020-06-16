ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area Middle School will have its eighth-grade graduation Aug. 6, and has been hosting award ceremonies and orientation virtually, according to Principal Noel Petrosky.
Unlike high school seniors who are heading off to college, middle school students aren’t going anywhere, Petrosky said, so the graduation date can be pushed.
“I want to try to give them the experience that every student has,” she said. “We are planning to do it as we always have, on the stage, provided we can gather. I made it so late in the summer, because I figured by that point, we will have a lot more guidance on what we can do.”
The backup plan for the ceremony includes hosting it outside in or near the stadium, Petrosky notes.
Something else in the planning stages includes a drive-by yearbook pickup for students, who can also pick up their art projects and be treated with some ice cream by administrators, Petrosky said.
SMAMS hosted a virtual orientation for fifth graders, Petrosky said, and hopes to host a special team-building event for them in August.
Staff members also created a video tour of the school for incoming students, she said.
The school’s “end of the year” awards, typically given out on the last day of school, were awarded via Facebook live recently, Petrosky said. Teachers came in and read through the certificates on video.
“We wanted to make sure they get their recognition,” she said. “They work really hard when they are here, with civic involvement and activities. We’re team-centered people, and we care. It’s part of our school mission.”