ST MARYS — St. Marys Area Middle School nurse Missy Cadori has started an online version of “Wellness Wednesdays,” a program that was in place before the coronavirus changed the landscape.
Traditionally, the program was televised with SMAMS’ morning announcements.
“It highlighted healthy habits, and/or wellness information and prevention measures,” Cadori said.
To view Wellness Wednesday posts, viewers can visit the St. Marys Area School District website, then SMAMS, then the “Social Distance Learning” tab.
“It can be scary to hear about a disease outbreak, but learning the facts can help ease your mind,” a post from April 8 says, accompanied by a coronavirus safety video.
“I’m trying to find ways to let students and parents know that I’m still here for them, and hopefully help them feel empowered and motivated to practice self-care and stay well,” Cadori said.
Although the page is still in its beginning stages, it is an opportunity to reach out to those within the district.
“I hope to use this otherwise unfortunate opportunity to establish a more active online presence going forward,” she said.