ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District has begun its “virtual learning” process.
According to Superintendent Brian Toth, virtual learning consists of students being in one place while the instructor is in another, something universities and colleges have practiced since the 1990s.
Instruction and activities can take place at the same time or students can be instructed at a convenient time for them, Toth adds.
“This will not, and is not intended to mimic school,” Toth said. “People should not expect the daily schedule and time to look like a regular school day.”
Virtual learning will focus on the essentials, which have been identified in SMASD’s curriculum maps, and learning, which will go “beyond pencil and paper, beyond the quiz and test,” Toth said.
“For grading, we encourage staff to be non-traditional, performance or project-based,” he said.
Personally, Toth has used virtual learning with students since 2005, interacting with students as far away as Jamaica, South Africa and South Korea, he said.
SMASD has surveyed and made phone calls to families to inquire about their internet capability and types of devices they have at home, Toth said, an effort spearheaded by Assistant Superintendent Jim Wortman.
Parents who need a device will be contacted to arrange for pickup for materials, Toth said. SMASD is also working with Zito Media and Windstream to provide internet to those who don’t have access.
Following the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s guidelines, SMASD will provide “Continuity of Education,” focusing on reconnecting with students and families with enrichment and review, Toth says.
“It’s important that students have the opportunity to develop and maintain skills while away from the customary school environment,” Toth said.
Planned instruction will include formal teaching and learning similar to a classroom setting, with teachers using planned courses of instruction aligned to grade-level standards, Toth said.
“Enrichment and review consists of informal activities that reinforce or extend students’ prior learning,” he added.
Toth said they are waiting for the PDE to give further mandate or guidance.
“There will not be an Easter break, as all snow days will be used one way or another,” he said. “Will the school year be extended? I do not know yet — we are looking at all options.”