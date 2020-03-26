ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District counselors have teamed up to create an online platform through which students can still connect with them during the coronavirus closure period.
St. Marys Area High School School Counselor Leigh Aaron said since the district has a Facebook page and other social media platforms to reach out to students, she thought it would be a good way for counselors to do the same. Hence the “SMA Dutch Counselor Connection” page was born.
“The current pandemic seems to change not only by the day, but some days, it seems to change by the hour,” Aaron said. “During these unprecedented times, our students need to know we still care about them, love them and are here to support them, as well as provide support to their families.”
Aaron said families are facing many challenges, such as children who are now home all day and parents feeling pressured to provide educational activities or lessons.
“Parents may not be able to work due to the mandated shutdown, and potentially, bills can’t be paid,” she said. “Our students and families know they can come to us to assist them through challenges, and now, all of the sudden, they find themselves without this support.
“School counselors have a responsibility to support the whole child — academic, career and personal, social and emotional. We need to think outside of the box for ways to be a resource for them.”
The Facebook page is just the beginning, Aaron adds, and SMASD counselors will continue going “above and beyond” for its students.
South St. Marys Street Elementary School Guidance Counselor Kate McGonnell said she very much misses being at school each day, and seeing the children’s smiles and love for their teachers and friends.
“I know there are some of our students out there who are struggling with all of this,” she said. “They might be scared or anxious. They may have parents working who are vulnerable. They may be worried for family members who live in some of the hard hit areas of the country.”
It’s important to stay connected, even if it’s not face-to-face, she adds.
“We are so fortunate to have these resources so we are able to communicate with our students and families,” McGonnell said. “We have the tools — it’s up to us to use them for the benefit of all of our kids.”
Visit SMA Dutch Counselor Connection on Facebook for more information.