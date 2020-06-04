ST MARYS — St. Marys Area School District has wrapped up its meal distribution for students during the school closure, providing 25,961 meals, according to Food Service Director Teresa Lodes.
According to the report, 11,352 meals were provided in May; 4,709 breakfasts and 4,709 lunches in March; and 9,900 meals in April.
Some breakfast foods included cereal, pancakes, waffles, cinnamon rolls, breakfast sandwiches and pizza and donuts, while lunches were pizza, tacos, turkey dinner, Chinese, pasta and meatballs, chicken pot pie and others. Special treats like cookies, gummies and chips were also included.
“We wanted to make sure that any child in our community who needed food had the opportunity to get it,” Lodes said.
Setting up pickup locations at each of the elementary schools and offering delivery services made it possible for everyone to get meals, she adds.
“We wanted to be a constant in their lives, to know that we will be there for them when they needed us,” Lodes said. “Plus, knowing that we were a stress reliever for parents, by taking care of their two kids’ meals for a day, means a lot to us.”
Lodes said it is thanks to Walmart’s donation of plastic bags and donations local individuals that helped feed students in the St. Marys area.
Lodes commended cafeteria employees Karen Anderson, Samantha Challingsworth, Connie Crawford, Chris Decker, Sue Hoffman, Laurie Miller, Lucy Mosebarger, Robin Park, Janet Paterson, Cindy Runyan and Deb Uhl, as well as Scott Krellner for helping with kitchen deliveries, and bus drivers who handled delivery routes.
“The cafeteria staff worked extremely hard over the past 50 days,” she added. “If it wasn’t for their dedication to the children, none of this would have been possible.”