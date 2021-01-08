ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District announced Wednesday that it would continue completely remote learning until at least Jan. 18.
Superintendent Brian Toth said the district has had no in-person learning since Jan. 4. St. Marys Area High School and St. Marys Area Middle School were remote prior to Christmas break, he said, due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases between students and staff in each building.
“We continue to have numerous staff and students needing to quarantine, due to exposures,” he said.
Elk County has been in the “substantial spread” phase for months, Toth said. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s recommendations, SMASD is to be remote until Elk County is out of the substantial status for two weeks.
According to the SMASD Facebook post Wednesday, there will be no sports or activities until further notice.
“The community needs to take this seriously and get this under control,” says Toth. “When the spread is so widespread in the community, we just cannot chance furthering the spread by opening school. We, at school, have done the best we can to mitigate this, but we cannot mitigate what is out of our control.”