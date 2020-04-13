ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth said SMASD will hold a graduation ceremony once people are allowed to congregate again.
Other events for seniors will be delayed until that time as well, he said.
SMASD began its “virtual learning” process the last week of March, using online platforms like Zoom and Google Hangout to host meetings and check in with staff and students and their assignments.
“As for SMASD, we plan on finishing virtually May 29,” Toth said. “We will slowly introduce planned instruction after Easter, but we are taking it slow.”
The “planned instruction” will involve more review and enrichment tactics, he said.
“We will provide summer school for those who need it, just not face to face,” Toth added.