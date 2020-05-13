ST MARYS — A large portion of Monday evening’s St. Marys Area School Board Zoom meeting included Superintendent Brian Toth’s presentation regarding the past couple of months.
Education is very different now than it was within the four walls of the classroom, Toth said, but SMASD is “running circles” around its cyber charter school competition.
A few of the items on Toth’s list of recent accomplishments within the district included implementing more performance-based assessments, providing thousands of meals to families in need, providing technology assistance to those who need it, making hundreds of home visits, completing professional learning about use of online programs for instruction and providing social and emotional support.
Some similarities exist between World War II and the coronavirus pandemic, Toth noted, including a major impact on education.
“What will your story be from the pandemic of 2020?” he said. “As an administrator, my story will focus on how we changed education on a dime and changed education forever, and made it even better.”
Among tips Toth provided for students when it comes to virtual learning included staying organized and keeping a calendar, self discipline and resourcefulness, flexibility and finding a level of comfort with technology.
Student representative Aidan Bobik said he recently conducted a survey of 263 high school students regarding their opinions and concerns about distance learning.
“There’s a high amount of disappointment among the student body with activities being canceled, not being able to see friends or have a normal graduation,” he said. “There’s also fear about the health of family, friends and community, and people who are not taking COVID-19 seriously.”
There were many responses thanking teachers for doing their best during this time, Bobik added. Students suggested teachers provide more video lessons and administration provide more weekly updates. According to the survey, SMASD widely agreed that distance learning does not compare to the in-classroom experience.