DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.