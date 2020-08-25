ST. MARYS — For St. Marys Area School District students, the first day of 2020-2021 school year is just around the corner on Aug. 31.
Director of Support Services Laura Carlson said although COVID-19 has changed many things, buses will run the same routes as they did last year.
Carlson said students will be seated with members of their households. Masks are required, unless a parent completes a waiver form, accompanied by a medical note.
Parents also have the option to transport their students, she noted.
“Masks or face shields are required to be worn by bus drivers when students are entering or exiting,” Carlson said.
The first row of seats will be left unfilled, if at all possible, she noted.
In terms of disinfecting, buses will be sanitized between the morning and afternoon trips, Carlson said.
“Frequently touched surfaces will be wiped with disinfectant between the secondary and elementary runs, if time permits,” she said.
At the August SMASD board meeting, Superintendent Brian Toth commented that the number of students on each bus will be balanced out.