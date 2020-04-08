ST. MARYS — Teachers and students all over the country are exploring their way through a new type of teaching and learning as a result of school closures, said South St. Marys Street Elementary School Principal Chrissy Kuhar.
But, there is a new way to abide by social distancing and still “hang out,” she said.
“Digital learning and online assignments have kept education continuing, which certainly addresses the academic side of school, but what about the social side?” Kuhar said.
Teachers and students of SSMSES are stil connecting socially through “Google Hangouts,” a video conferencing platform used to host meetings and communicate in real time.
“Teachers love ‘seeing’ and hearing the students, and students love seeing their teachers, and each other,” she said.
SSMSES has been holding virtual faculty, grade-level and department and administrative meetings, Kuhar says.
“We will continue to schedule these regularly throughout the school closure,” she said. “Time together provides opportunity to keep the positive relationships going, while also addressing new hurdles that have emerged as a result of teaching in the digital era.”
St. Marys Area School District English and reading teacher Dana Smith said technology has been a lifesaver for teachers and students during this time.
“Being able to ‘Google Hangout’ with my classes and seeing their faces light up when we have office hours has been great,” she said. “My own children, who are in elementary school, have met virtually with their teachers and classmates once a week, and it’s their favorite time of the day.
“At a time where we all need human connection, being able to still see people, hear people and talk with people via video has been great.”
Kuhar says teachers, students and administrators are learning to make the best of what’s happening.
“School staff members have come to value the time spent virtually together, until they can be physically together once again.”