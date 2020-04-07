ST. MARYS — Two St. Marys Area School District teachers are reflecting on the first week of the virtual learning process.
South St. Marys Street Elementary School teacher Heather Kocjancic said teachers used the last couple of weeks to prepare for the change, reaching out and connecting with parents. SMASD is great, she said, in realizing that many parents are still working and dealing with their own schedules.
Virtual learning has been a team effort, Kocjancic adds.
“I truly have to lean on parents during this time for my very young learners,” she said. “I need help getting them set up with programs and working with technology so that everything can run smoothly. They have been wonderful, but I know this can be a challenge.”
Virtual learning has its disadvantages, like students missing that social interaction within a classroom, Kocjancic said, but there are advantages.
“I’m finding myself more familiar with the great online platforms we have in education,” she said. “I’m using things now that I will incorporate in the classroom. I’m getting to know parents more with everything going on.”
Kocjancic asked her students to create a journal of this experience as “a moment in history.”
St. Marys Area Middle School English and reading teacher Dana Smith said she is learning to balance instruction to her seventh graders, while also working with her own children.
“I truly think all of the teachers have pulled together as an amazing support system to work through this abrupt change in education,” she said.
Smith says she has struggled with not being physically in her classroom, and helping students adjust to managing five courses on a daily basis. Middle school students are expected to do three maximum hours of school work per day.
“The bigger picture is that the students are okay emotionally and mentally,” Smith said. “That is a big adjustment for not only us teachers, but for students and their parents.”
Smith says students are doing well with online learning so far.
“Within the first day, I had over 50 percent of my class hand in the work,” she said. “I think the kids miss school just as much as we do.”