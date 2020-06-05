BROOKVILLE — Following Tuesday night’s primary election, Brian Smith is the presumed Republican candidate for the 66th Legislative District seat.
“Thank you to everyone who tirelessly worked on the campaign and took the time to vote. Everybody that took the time to vote made it pay off,” Smith said.
Smith said he followed the results at home with his family, watching the votes come in on computers and television. He was told there are not enough absentee ballots left to make a difference.
Throughout the day, he said he travelled to more than half the district’s precincts to talk to and thank voters and his poll workers.
“I had people out there working for me, representing me” Smith said. “I sent a mailer to every registered republican household... I had to do that, I couldn’t knock on the doors.”
Smith (1,721) won the election by a large margin in Indiana County, leading Matson (335). The race was much closer in Matson’s home county — Jefferson — where he is known for being a County Commissioner. Smith (4,303) managed to win Jefferson County by just a small margin over Matson (4,202).
“Thank you for all the support during my campaign for State Representative of the 66th District. I met a lot of wonderful people and was consistently reminded of what a great place we live. I was also sharply reminded of the ugly side of politics. I am proud of my run and the way that I ran my campaign.”
Matson will continue to hold his position as the Jefferson County Commissioner.
“I’m sure in upcoming races where people are running against an established politician, people will ask me ‘what did you do?’” Smith said. “I just lucked out and fared better.”