PUNXSUTAWNEY — Snacks to Grow On has stepped up to help provide meals to students around Punxsutawney, filling gaps where the school might not be able to provide.
Snacks to Grow On is a non-profit organization that provides food for elementary age students in the Punxsutawney area. The organization was started in March 2015 by Lindsay Kendra after she saw a need in the community.
“Due to the recent school closings, we at Snacks to Grow On have decided to continue our mission of providing nutrition to students for the weekend,” a Facebook post read on their page.
They began making plans to distribute food to any family in need with students in kindergarten to sixth grade. The meals are intended to help families get through the weekends, when the schools aren’t distributing food.
The organization has had two locations offer them space to set up for meal distributions on Fridays.
The building behind Lily’s Restaurant and Bakery and the garage at Laska’s Pizza were opened to them last Friday for distribution. They are preparing to use the drive through window at Lily’s this Friday. Meals will be available from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. until they run out.
The group is also still preparing their annual Lady Luncheon and Basket Raffle, though it has ben postponed to May 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.