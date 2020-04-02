DuBOIS — Snappy’s has stayed open through the pandemic shutdown as an essential business, offering gas and food to DuBois, but that doesn’t mean they have been seeing the business.
Shawn Zeches, assistant manager at Snappy’s, was working the day a convoy of ambulances en route New York stopped at the store. He said the ambulances provided a welcome surge of business for the store, as food sales have been down of late due to the pandemic.
“Some needed gas, so others followed suit, and they all came here. I’m so glad they came here, we needed the business,” Zeches said.
He said alcohol and cigarette sales, on the other hand, have increased, he believes because people are afraid they will run out or stop selling the products.
“Alcohol sales and cigarettes and snuff are all up, but everything else is down,” Zeches said. “I think gas sales are about the same. The biggest hit was the deli.”