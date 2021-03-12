DuBOIS — Despite all of the challenges of the pandemic, the nonprofit “pay-what-you-can” Soul Platter Café in downtown DuBois, is still serving the community and looking forward to trying new things in 2021.
Operating hours for the café have been adjusted to serve lunches on a take-out basis from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday and Saturday and that seems to be working out well for the time being. As a “pay-what-you-can” restaurant, individuals and families are served with dignity and are not turned away if they don’t have any ... or enough ... money to pay for their meal. Their meals are paid by individuals willing to “pay it forward” and make an extra donation when they dine.
“We also started to get a little bit more into catering,” said Todd Seligman, a certified executive chef, who started volunteering at the café when it first opened in March of 2019.
Gradually, “Chef Todd,” as he is called at the café, has taken on more responsibility in the kitchen.
“I guess they brought me on, in a permanent position, as the chef,” said Seligman.
With indoor dining not being possible at the small café during the pandemic, discussions took place among the organizers about how to keep the clientele.
“What we landed on was doing special events and catering, and then any of the profits or proceeds that comes from those events, we plow back into providing free meals and so forth,” said Seligman. “Actually, we’ve come up with kind of an interesting catering concept in that instead of just having a standard catering menu, it’s basically, you come tell us what you have in mind. We pretty much can do that.”
The café’s catering menu are just “idea starters,” said Seligman. “If you came to me and said, ‘hey, I want to have this party.’ Well, here’s some things to start thinking about and get your mind going. And we’ll work with you to make a customized menu event because we can pretty much do any type of cuisine that people are looking for.”
In doing this, Seligman said, the café is not only helping to fulfill its mission as a “pay-what-you-can” restaurant but also expanding on that mission to give back to the community even more.
For example, this month and in April, the Soul Platter Café is going to provide a meal to the area volunteer fire companies during their monthly meetings. The first of these is being held this week at the Goodwill Fire Co. of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
“One of the other things that we’ve been brainstorming is how do we expand from that two days a week, Friday and Saturday,” said Seligman. “Again, it’s always a struggle to figure out how do you touch more in the community?”
The café has also tried to develop more of a standardized menu, such as the first week of the month is always Italian, the second is Polish, the third is Thanksgiving and then the fourth is kind of a wild card menu.
“That’s been good,” said Seligman. “The wild card is kind of fun, too, because it still allows us creativity. We’re working on Cincinnati-style chili, trying to perfect that. We’ll roll that out on one of the wild card weekends.”
During the pandemic, board member Cathy Grinnen, also one of the café’s chefs, noted that they have kept a volunteer staff of about six people through the pandemic, “but still just trying to keep everybody from interacting with each other.”
What is 2021 going to look like?
“We’re still probably not going to be efficiently able, in this space, to dine inside,” said Seligman. “We’re working hard on an outside dining plan. We’re going to expand out and make it a lot nicer to accommodate so we can start to open up and get people in. So that’s coming.”
The café is also excited about hosting a collaboration of chefs as a fundraiser.
“I’ve been working with some of my buddies, and they’ve committed to coming in and helping,” said Seligman, noting that one of them is Chef Matt Burton.
“He is quite a guy,” said Seligman. “He’s a certified executive chef, certified hospitality educator, certified research chef, and a certified barbecue judge and he is out of Chicago and he is also the vice president of the Research Chefs of America Culinary Division and president and executive chef culinary consultant. We do a lot together.”
The other two chefs are from Brooklyn, N.Y., from Colonie Restaurant, Sindou Koné and Victoria Koné
“We’re working on that for a little bit further on down the year, thinking maybe it’s going to be more barbecue centric,” said Seligman. “They’re really good at what they do and I think they’re going to put their own twist on it. And I like it because I get to play with them. Not that these people aren’t fun, but when it broadens everybody’s horizon, they get to see stuff they haven’t seen before. And it’s a great learning experience for all of them. Hopefully the community gets to see something really different and special.”
The Soul Platter Café, a mission of The First United Presbyterian Church of DuBois, is located at 34 W. Scribner Ave. in DuBois and was founded by the Rev. Sarah Sedgwick, Erin Heath and Stefanie DuRussell.