DuBOIS — Like many small businesses and nonprofits, The Soul Platter Café in downtown DuBois was not immune from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Normal operating hours for the café, a nonprofit “pay-what-you-can” café, were adjusted to serve lunches during the week on a take-out basis, according to co-founder Stefanie DuRussell. The café is currently open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for take-out or outside seating.
DuRussell said plans for July include revising the days of operation to Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with possibly longer hours on Saturday.
“The Soul Platter Café is constantly observing, adapting and overcoming obstacles put before us,” said DuRussell.
During the pandemic lockdown, the Red Food Box was filled 65 times by volunteers from the café with nonperishable food items.
“At other times, ‘secret angels’ would add items to the cache and are still doing so,” DuRussell said.
Filled with books, the “Little Red Box,” or a version of it, caught on and went viral reaching as far away as Thailand during the first week of the shutdown.
“Boxes were popping up all over,” she said.
The Soul Platter Café also provided 45 meals for the “Meals on Wheels” program during the first week of the mandated shutdown.
The Soul Platter Café also distributed 64 food boxes to people in need.
As of June 8, 110 “pay-what-you-can” meals have been served by the café during the COVID-19 restrictions.
The café also received numerous acts of kindness from the community, said DuRussell.
For example, when Jeff Tech vocal school in Reynoldsville closed, they donated food to the Soul Platter Café, she said, noting food items were shared with the DuBois Salvation Army. The Salvation Army is a vital partner in providing food items to provide meals to the community.
When Perkins temporarily closed, the restaurant donated gloves, to-go containers and eggs, the eggs were redistributed to nonprofit organizations.
When Red Lobster temporarily closed, the restaurant owner donated food items to the Soul Platter Café.
“The Soul Platter Café was also blessed with donations from the ‘Harvest Foods’ program, which is a national program that works with local restaurants to donate excess food to the community,” said board President David Rishell. “Locally, Fayette Resources Inc. is the authorized partner to collect the food items.”
A total of 95 meals were also prepared for a “teacher appreciation” event sponsored by the DuBois Area Middle School PTA and served “drive through”.
The Soul Platter Café donated to-go meals to both of the ambulance services in DuBois and prepared and delivered a luncheon for the DuBois Area Food Pantry workers.
DuRussell said the gardens are planted, while the aquaponic garden was maintained during the shutdown and is providing various garden items.
Meals, she said, are currently available for take-out or outside dining.
“The Soul Platter Café is able to continue serving its mission that ‘everyone eats’ because of the continued support and donations made from the community,” said DuRussell. “Thank you for all you do.”
Donations can be made by sending to 34 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois or by calling 503-2732.