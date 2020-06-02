ST MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary administrators and teachers joined in Saturday’s parade festivities by saying “farewell” to both elementary and high school students for the summer.
Principal Chrissy Kuhar said teacher groups across the region have been hosting parades through neighborhoods to wave to students.
“We were hoping to do that when the school first closed, but then the governor’s stay-at-home order was made, and we had to halt those plans,” she said. “We decided then that if we had the opportunity to get out to see kids, or have the kids see us, we would do it.”
When St. Marys Area School District’s graduation plans began to solidify, Kuhar says they learned of the seniors doing a parade through town.
“Our faculty and staff immediately wanted to be a part of that,” she said. “Our school family lined up on the curbside in front of the school to hoot and holler for our seniors.”
Staff also encouraged South students and their families to drive by and see the teachers saying “farewell” to them, too.
“We just want everyone to know we are thinking of them, and they are cared for and loved,” she said. “All of us at South wish all of our students the very best as they finish this school year.”
This was going to be the first year the seniors would walk the hallways of the elementary schools, too, Kuhar adds.
“We wanted our kids to see what their own futures would hold as they gazed upon the seniors, and we wanted the seniors to come back and reflect upon one of their stepping stones towards graduation,” she said.
Teachers stood on the sidewalk in the front of the school with signs that read things like “Go Dutch,” and “Have a great summer.”
“These little things are our way of showing our students, big and small, how much we care and how much we wish them well all the way along their journey,” Kuhar said.