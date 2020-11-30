FALLS CREEK — Southern Airways Chairman and CEO Stan Little provided an update at last week’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority’s teleconference meeting on the airline’s renewal for the next two years as the Essential Air Service provider for the DuBois Regional Airport.
Little said that Southern’s official orders with DuBois Regional Airport expired on Oct. 31 and there is still no order in place.
“We are now 25 days past that roughly,” said Little, who noted that he has spoken with officials with the federal Department of Transportation. DOT has told Little not to expect any surprises in the order and it is eventually going to come out.
“It’s (order) circulating its way through legal,” said Little. “They (DOT) have given us explicit instructions, keep flying, take care of the airport, take care of the passengers, you will get paid. I guess the test for that will be the 15th of next month when we look to see if we get paid, but that is not an issue that should be concerning to you or the folks of DuBois. We are going to continue to fly unless we were explicitly told not to.”
Additionally, Little discussed the CARES Act.
“Other news from Washington, you may have seen that it looks like since the election that things have gotten rather quiet on a new CARES Act package or an extension of the old one or any other COVID relief,” said Little. “We’re starting to see some cracks where folks are wanting to talk about that again. Senator Cornyn from Texas issued a statement on Friday where he called on Congress to immediately provide new and additional relief to the nation’s airlines with an extension of the payroll support program specifically citing the need to have infrastructure to distribute the vaccine. These vaccines, as you know, have to be refrigerated at very cold temperatures. Some of them have expiration dates and they need to go via air rather than via truck. So he wants the airlines standing by to be a distribution network.”
Though Southern Airways has not been contacted by anybody about being a vaccine distributor, Little noted that they are the only airline that serves at least two islands in the Hawaiian chain.
“So I would fully expect us to be contacted about distributing vaccines in the islands, and certainly we would be happy to do so in our mainland cities, as well,” said Little. “So we’ll let you know if any COVID vaccines are arriving at the DUJ airport via Southern Airways. So we continue to do some lobbying in Washington, both for you and for us in hopes that we get another traunch of relief funding before the pandemic is behind us, hopefully.”