FALLS CREEK — Southern Airways Express Chief Marketing Officer Keith Sisson presented an operations update at this month’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority teleconference meeting.
Southern Airways is the Essential Air Service provider for DuBois Regional Airport.
“We’re completing all of our flights,” Sisson said. “We have a high on-time percentage. So there’s really no difference in the way that we’re operating in the middle of the COVID situation as there has been at any point in the past two to three years. We’re just not moving a lot of passengers, which is understandable. But we feel good about where we are, and we’re poised to be in very good shape once passengers start flying again. Of course none of us know exactly when that will be, but we’re very, very confident with where we are.”
Sisson said Southern Airways took decisive action very early on in this process to prepare the company for the pandemic. He said one of those actions included Southern Airways CEO Stan Little having a very strong presence in Washington D.C.
“I think we (Southern) were in Washington about four days before the major airlines were, talking to Congressional leaders and Congressional staff members about what we saw coming and what we thought the government’s role would need to be to help the aviation community, specifically the aviation community that serves rural America, to help through this what we saw as an oncoming disaster,” said Sisson. “And clearly, about four days after Stan’s initial drop into Washington, the world changed. So we were there at the very front end of this, and that’s helped us get by.”
Sisson said Southern Airways may be the only airline in the world that did not furlough anyone.
“We did not lay anybody off, and we did not ask any employees to take any unpaid leave,” said Sisson. “It was not easy. It was difficult. We definitely stretched some of our vendors a little bit in this process while we were waiting on some of the government assistance to arrive, as it has arrived to most of the airlines already in some fashion, and from one of the pools that airlines are able to pull from.”
The government funds arrived late in the week of April 13, and beginning April 20, Southern began a massive check drop to provide funds to all of its vendors that have allowed the airline to float by for the last 45 days.
“That includes all of our airports. So we want to make sure all of our airports are paid up by the end of the month now that the assistance has arrived,” said Sisson.
From a balance sheet standpoint, Sisson said Southern Airways is better than at any point during the 2017 pilot shortage.
“We’re poised to do really good things, but that is all dependent upon the passengers coming back sometime hopefully in the summer, early fall,” said Sisson. “If it goes past that, then we’ll see where the world takes us. But I think we’re better off than any airline our size or similar to our size from where we stand right now.”