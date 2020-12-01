FALLS CREEK — New pilot training classes for Southern Airways have been put on hold basically because of COVID-19, according to CEO Stan Little.
“There is some training coming. There’s not the kind of training, at this point, that we thought there was going to be because we have not run a new pilot class since COVID started,” Little said during last week’s teleconference meeting of the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority.
Southern Airways is the essential air service commercial airline provider for the DuBois Regional Airport (DUJ).
To provide some perspective, Little said Southern Airways was running eight new pilots through a new pilot class every single month prior to COVID.
“So, basically, hiring 100 new pilots a year because, as you know, our pilot training program, we bring in new pilots in the right seats,” said Little. “They eventually graduate to the left seat, and then the left seat pilots eventually graduate to Sky West. All of that has come to a complete halt during COVID.”
Little noted that Southern Airways has managed not to have to furlough or terminate anyone due to COVID.
“We’ve had a couple of terminations for cause which we always do, but we’ve not terminated anybody or furloughed them due to COVID, but we’ve also not hired anybody,” he said. “I’ve been trying to keep all of our folks on health insurance and at a full-time status just so we don’t leave anybody in the lurch or hurt anybody’s family during COVID. But we are not anywhere close to needing new pilots at this point, because we have basically continued to shut down all of our non-EAS flying on the continent.
“We did do some flying in Nantucket this summer. It was break-even at best, probably a little bit of a loss, but we did want to keep our presence there so that we hold our market share when things do come back,” said Little. “We’ve not restarted any of our Florida flying at this point. We had planned on bringing that back Martin Luther King weekend in mid-January. That is potentially subject to being pushed again, depending on how this next spike goes. So essentially we’ve taken all of our pilots that were doing market-based flying, and we’ve tried to keep them employed by rotating them through our EAS flying on the mainland and also bringing over some of the pilots from Hawaii.”
Little said right now there is really just a small segment of Southern Airways’ recurrent training check rides that have to be done every six months, but the recurrent training and the recurrent time in aircraft is much lessened, with much shorter hours in the plane from the islands that are required for additional training.
“You’re not seeing much of a bump right now, but it’s not because we’re shifting that somewhere else other than DuBois. It’s just because that’s not occurring. We hope to have our next pilot class by spring, but again, that’s a very fluid situation,” said Little.