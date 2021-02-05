REYNOLDSVILLE — Amber Hathorn of St. Marys said starting the 2020-21 school year as Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s new special education supervisor was like having a “clean slate.”
Hathorn attended Clarion University for her bachelor’s and master’s degrees before moving to Harrisburg to teach, she said. Wanting to be closer to home, she ended up teaching seventh and eighth grade science, English and self-contained reading at Smethport Area High School.
At this time, Seneca Highlands IU9 was starting an “Elk Intensive Outpatient Program,” said Hathorn, a program that worked collaboratively with Dickinson Center. She helped to build that classroom, and for five years, was the only teacher there.
In May 2020, Hathorn saw that Jeff Tech was in search of a special education supervisor, and working with students in emotional support.
Hathorn’s brother is also a Clarion County Career Center graduate in diesel mechanics.
“Having the background in helping to get the classroom started at Elk Intensive, I had a general understanding of that approach,” she said. “I had the knowledge of my former IU9 supervisor, who always had those discussions with me, knowing I wanted to be a supervisor down the road.”
Since Jeff Tech didn’t have in-house special education services before, this has been a new start, said Hathorn.
“It’s a lot of ‘new,’ but we all bring to the table a different idea with the same common goal — to make the transition as seamless as possible, while keeping the students’ success in mind,” said Hathorn.