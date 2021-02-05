REYNOLDSVILLE — As of the 2020-21 school year, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) is providing its own special education services via school personnel.
In early 2020, Jeff Tech administrators announced that DuBois Area School District would no longer be providing special education services for its sending districts. The school then began planning to implement its own special education services.
Special Education Supervisor Amber Hathorn said the new department has become “like a little family.”
A short-term goal for this year included getting the co-teaching as developed as possible, and perimeters in place to allow for successful co-teaching models. This inclusive approach includes all students in the “whole picture.”
“Co-teaching involves a regular instructor and a special ed. instructor working together to present the lesson,” she explained. “By having this method, it allows all learners to be in the regular education environment, and learning at the same time as their peers, while providing support necessary for all to be successful.”
Forming a new department while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic has been unique, said Hathorn, as students can be learning online if they choose to. Instructors have been ensuring online learners are able to login and have the proper materials needed.
Four of the six special education instructors are new to Jeff Tech, said Hathorn. There are two para-educators, one formerly with DASD and another is new.
Another interesting and unique aspect, said Hathorn, is the department has two Jeff Tech alumni employees, its secretary and Instructor Casey Burkett.
It has been a great experience working with the supervisors and secretaries at Jeff Tech’s sending districts, she noted.
“It has gone very smoothly,” she said. “As with anything, there is a learning curve. We are developing our own style.”
It has appeared to be a seamless transition for students as well, said Hathorn, who are just working with a new co-teacher or case manager.