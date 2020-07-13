DuBOIS — Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jodi August, on Friday, announced the “sad news” that the second annual Spirits & Street Eats Food Truck Festival has been canceled for this year.
The festival was previously scheduled to be held on Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Sandy Township Recreation Park in DuBois.
August, in addition to fellow event chairpersons Shawn Arbaugh, township manager, and Nick Suplizio of Goodwill Industries, met to discuss safety options and review current guidelines for outdoor events.
“It’s just too hard to determine what things will look like in October regarding large gatherings and there’s a lot of pre-planning and expenses that go into this event,” the chairpersons stated in a press release.
“This decision wasn’t made lightly as we’ve watched this pandemic unfold over the last few months,” the press release stated. “We truly fought as long as we could to plan for this event in hopes that we could help many of the small businesses and musicians who missed out on other fairs and festivals this year.”
The organizers said they are hopeful to make this event bigger and better in 2021.
“We thank all vendors who pre-registered to be a part of our event and we will offer a refund to those who paid in advance earlier this year,” the press release said.
Plans for a 2021 Food Truck Festival will be underway soon.
Any food truc vendors who might be interested in next year’s event is asked to contact the chamber at 814-371-5010.