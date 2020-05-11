PUNXSUTAWNEY — SPLASH coordinated an essential heroes “thank you” ride on Friday around Punxsutawney to thank all essential workers who have continued to go to work through the pandemic.
The ride was arranged by Mary Troup with SPLASH, and the borough manager Toby Santik. Troup encouraged interested community members to gather at the high school to begin the ride at 2 p.m. Santik organized local police and fire departments participation as well.
Punxsutawney REACT decorated the parking lot at the school for the event. SPLASH asked that everyone park in a parking spot and stay in their cars for social distancing until the ride began.
Troup encouraged the public to decorate their vehicles and have signs of “thank you” on their vehicles. Even with the rain Friday, thank you signs could still be seen on many of the cars.
The ride was about 10 miles long, driving past as many essential businesses as possible. The ride covered most of the business on West Mahoning and surrounding streets, and past Walmart.
Local fire departments also decorated trucks with thank you signs across the front and sides of the engines. The sounds of the sirens and car horns could be heard the community as the parade made its way along the route.