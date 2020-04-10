ST. MARYS — Team-B Custom Sportswear is “making shirts to make a difference” during the coronavirus pandemic.
Co-Owners Josh Buzard of Brookville and Dustin Uhl of Kersey said the shop first opened on Brusselles Street June 1, and is now located on South St. Marys Street.
Like most businesses, Team-B experienced a loss of orders and revenue when the pandemic struck.
Team-B is remaining open through online services, though, Buzard and Uhl said.
“Our main business is supplying clothing to organizations and functions,” Buzard said. “As soon as those shut down, that put a cease on everything. We have been trying to come up with a clever idea to stand out.”
So, Buzard and Uhl created a Bella and Canvas, 99-percent rung-spun T-shirt dedicated to the “frontline heroes” in the community. The shirt reads “Support Your Local Front Line Heroes,” with a COVID-19 logo in the middle.
The shirts are $12 each, with 25 percent of all sales donated to Penn Highlands Elk to purchase personal protective equipment, Buzard said.
Coronavirus has put the “emergency brake” on their business, Buzard and Uhl said, and since they haven’t been open for two years yet, they don’t qualify for federal funding.
The point, though, is to stand behind their local community and support those who are at risk every day, they said.
“We focus on customer service,” Buzard said. “People need to trust you, and know that you’re doing to deliver a good product and go above and beyond.”
Once the effort became known, Buzard and Uhl said people from other areas like Johnstown were ordering the shirts online.
For more information, visit www.teambcustom.com, the Team B Custom Sportswear Facebook or call 814-245-8111.