ST MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School administrators and staff are making sure to stay connected with students and each other during the closure.
SSMSES Principal Chrissy Kuhar said staff are continuing to post pictures and videos, as well as send notes to the students.
“I send a voice message and email out every Sunday night,” she said. “We always tell the kids we love and miss them. We are communicating with teachers and families, and simply doing all we can to make things as easy and smooth as possible in a very difficult and uneasy time.”
Staff members also post videos regularly on the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) and Facebook pages. This week’s video was a “special message” from staff to students, which included SSMSES teachers and administrators holding “We miss you” signs, a “Together, we make a family” quote at the end.
Although teachers and administrators are “grieving” the thought of not returning to school, they are keeping a positive outlook on the situation, Kuhar said.
Assistant Principal Julie Boyer said after two weeks of embracing enrichment and review, the new focus is to pilot “planned instruction,” and purposeful learning based on quality, not quantity.
“Our concentration is on meeting necessary reading and math standards for all students,” she said. “Other curricular skills may be intertwined into lessons.”
Teachers have also created a cumulative site where weekly expectations and activities are posted, Boyer adds.
Teachers are connecting with students and families through Google Classroom, SeeSaw, Class Tag and Class Dojo, she said, as well as Google Hangouts and Zoom. Virtual meetings are held weekly with staff members. Staff are also sending personalized letters, and ensuring Cen Clear and Dickinson Center are providing consistent mental-health support to families.
“Because we, too, are parents, we understand the frustration, uncertainty and strain this new learning has on the family unit,” Boyer said. “We are operating calmly, open mindedly and compassionately. We know we will get through this together and be stronger because of it.”