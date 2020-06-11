ST MARYS — Some St. Marys businesses and organizations that were able to reopen during Pennsylvania’s “yellow phase” remain eager to serve their consumers again.
Clark Pearson of the St. Marys Resale Shop said it reopened May 11 after being closed for eight weeks. The volunteer-based shop uses donations to give back to the community in several ways, donating gowns and clothes to certain events, homeless veterans, victims of house fires and works with the Guardian Angel Center.
“We’re a necessity to the community,” he said. “People rely on us for all kinds of things when they are short on money.”
Pearson said donations will be collected again June 1.
“We’re just glad to be back in the community again,” he said. “We’re glad to be here and be able to serve them.”
Phase Two, a modern and vintage clothing reseller that opened in St. Marys late last year, was also able to reopen during Elk County’s transition, which began May 8.
The store, which normally takes high-quality clothing from people to sell, is going to “change it up” and start buying items for its consigners, said Owner Julia Tarr, and extending accounts for any consigners impacted by the shutdown.
Phase Two was just getting off the ground, having opened about six months prior to coronavirus before it had to close, Tarr said.
“We’re just treating it like we are opening the store all over again,” she said.
Phase Two will be impacted, Tarr says, since people are not out and about like they used to be or being more careful with money. It also allows people to generate extra income, though.
“It’s a resource for people to sell their unwanted goods,” she said. “We need to stimulate the retail shopping experience. People need to know they are coming into a safe environment where there’s not a lot of heavy traffic.”
St. Marys native Betsy Dutoit went against the grain and opened her nutrition business on Erie Avenue May 11, shortly after the yellow phase began, offering meal-replacement shakes and sugar-free teas, as well as wellness evaluations, meal planning and weight-loss programs.
Since opening her doors, Dutoit has seen a high level of interest in her business, working, she says, to keep up with product demand. She offered more than 500 samples to the community throughout the month of April to gauge interest in the area.