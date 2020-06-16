ST. MARYS — In the past couple of months, St. Marys restaurants have been coming together to host fundraisers, putting the proceeds back into the community.
Ben Samick, owner of Just Ben Catering and Samick’s Garage in St. Marys, spearheaded the effort, with Calla’s Cafe and Fine Foods, Dino’s Place and Wildwoods Bar and Grill joining in to help serve the meals.
The proceeds from these fundraisers are given to local restaurants that have been struggling throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Samick said.
The first fundraiser, a rib and chicken barbecue held May 17 at Samick’s Garage, benefited two area restaurants, Samick said, and distributed around 600 meals. The second, held this past Sunday, distributed about 500 stuffed chicken breast or lasagna roll-up dinners, with proceeds benefiting one local restaurant.
Sunday’s fundraiser brought 10-12 volunteers from local restaurants in to help, Samick said, such as the owners of Don’s Pizza and The Village Peddler and employees of Marienstadt Public House.
“We are just giving back during a time that’s difficult,” Samick said. “It’s a great way to come together.”
Samick said they may take a break from the fundraisers throughout the months of July and August, and start them back up in the fall.
“On a normal day, restaurants are kind of in competition with one another,” he said. “But, we all worked together for this, and had a great time. It turned into something really enjoyable.”
Participating restaurants and community members have also given food or monetary donations, Samick adds.
“Our community is good at grabbing on to each other and getting through the hard times,” Samick said. “We might not be able to help everybody, but we try to help as many as we can.”