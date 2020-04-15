ST. MARYS — Angela and Allison Brooks of St. Marys were determined to spread “positivity” while social distancing recently.
Michelle Brooks said her family lives on a heavily-trafficked road in St. Marys.
One day when the family was outside and a neighbor was walking his dog past the house, Angela, 8, and Allison, 7, were questioning why they weren’t able to pet the dog.
“We explained to them why they had to stay away from people right now, and stay safe,” Brooks said of she and her husband, Adam, who also hosts Facebook Live music classes for children.
Determined to spread “positivity” from afar, the Brooks girls created a chalk message on the family’s driveway — “Stay safe” and “Be healthy.” That way, their mother said, anyone driving or walking by would know the girls were thinking of them.
“That’s what they came up with, and I thought they did a really good job,” Brooks said, adding she thinks they will keep creating chalk designs once the weather is warmer.
The girls also participate in a “dance party” at 5 p.m. daily on Instagram.
Angela and Allison enjoy uplifting people’s moods during this time, Brooks said.
“Positivity” is a family affair, though. The Brooks family hosts a “Formal Friday Dinner” together each week, where they all dress in their fancy clothing attire, including their little boy, Jamie.