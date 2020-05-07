ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School Guidance Counselor Kate McGonnell has spent much of her quarantine doing something enjoyable — cuddling kittens.
McGonnell inquired about fostering kittens after the Elk County Humane Society took in more than 30 cats and kittens from a hoarding situation. The kittens had to be bottle-fed around the clock, and McGonnell’s 17-year-old daughter, Meghan, was home from school for two weeks.
“We hopped off the couch and immediately went to pick them up,” she said.
Meghan, a junior at St. Marys Area High School, named the three kittens after “Grey’s Anatomy” show characters — George, Preston and Thatcher.
McGonnell says she is very much an animal lover, having rescued several pets over the years. Meghan, the primary caregiver, was up every three hours at night to feed the kittens with a syringe. During the day, the mother-daughter pair fed the kittens together.
“Those kittens survived being abandoned by their mother because she took care of them,” McGonnell said of Meghan.
The kittens were kept in a crate lined with puppy training pads and a heating pad to keep them warm. Their time with the McGonnells included swaddling, feeding, snuggling and converting to wet and dry food.
The family ended up keeping the kittens for more than six weeks.
Meghan said fostering the kittens gave her purpose, structure and routine during quarantine, as well as a sense of comfort, positivity and stress relief.
“I didn’t have time to think about the virus or missing school,” she said. “The kittens were depending on me, so I had to be there to take care of them.”
The timing of the situation was “incredibly perfect,” McGonnell said.
“I decided it was meant to be,” she said. “I think they came to us because they needed us, and we needed them.”
Meghan even kept one of the kittens — a little ginger named George.
For more information on adoptable animals at the ECHS, visit www.echumanesociety.org or the Facebook page or call 814-834-3247. Donations such as cat and dog food, cat litter, blankets, cleaning products, toys and monetary contributions are welcome.