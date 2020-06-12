ST. MARYS — Despite the Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township on Erie Avenue being closed, volunteers have been there working on loading files, setting up displays and practicing social distancing, said member Ellen Olson.
Currently, members have been working on forming a display of wedding gowns and items from all eras, Olson said, to celebrate wedding season around summer time.
“We hope to have several cases filled,” she said. “Throughout the whole building, there will be manikins dressed in various gowns, veils.”
People have donated dresses, or given them to the organization as a loan, Olson said. If the Bavarian Fall Fest is held this year, members hope to debut the display then.
Similarly to other organizations, the historical society canceled its largest fundraiser — the potato pancake event in July, held at the St. Marys Sportsmen’s Club — due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Olson also said LEDVANCE, a longtime LED production facility on Washington Street that closed last spring, donated several lightbulbs from all eras and different tools they used throughout the years.
“We’re getting those in the cases,” she said. “Those items have filled up the entire downstairs.”