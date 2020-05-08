ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School kindergarten teacher Sheila Bauer has been going above and beyond to make her students feel good throughout the pandemic.
While using online resources like ClassDojo and Zoom to teach and meet with students, Bauer has also invited guests to join in on the lessons, such as library and music teachers, who read stories or sing a song for the students.
“One of my students, her mother put on a virtual birthday party for her, and I visited the party for a while,” Bauer said. “That was really cute.”
Last weekend, Bauer’s husband drove her around to all of the students’ houses, so she could drop off “hugs and kisses” Hershey treat bags for them, she said. She also recently came up with an idea to honor her students at home.
“We were going to plant marigolds at the school this spring, but that got pushed back,” she said. “I’m in search of 22 marigolds right now, and I’m going to plant them at my house.”
She will then send videos and photos of the flowers to students, Bauer adds.
About a month ago for a “Throwback Thursday,” Bauer sent every parent a photo of their child from the first day of school, she said.
“The parents really enjoyed seeing how much they have grown since last August,” she said.
Using a tool called “flip grid,” Bauer has created birthday cards for students. Their classmates can create and share a small video sending a birthday wish.
Their online learning activities are pretty routine, Bauer says. She will make videos of herself teaching certain words, uploading them into Google Classroom. Students will say the word, spell it and use it in a sentence, showing Bauer how they’re using it at home using props like Lego blocks or noodles.
Throughout the closure, Bauer has been reading to her students regularly, whether it’s chapter books or short stories, recording herself and uploading the video to YouTube.
After talking with Principal Chrissy Kuhar, Bauer has decided to have a get together with her kindergarten students at one of the local parks once the pandemic has passed.