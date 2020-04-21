ST MARYS — A St. Marys man says he will kayak 444 miles to help raise funds for “Stop Solider Suicide” in May.
Jeff Loeffler said he will kayak the Susquehanna River from Cooperstown, New York, to the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland as part of a “Kayak for Heroes” event. His goal, he says, is to raise $11,100, or $25 per mile.
Stop Soldier Suicide, according to its website, is the first national, veteran-founded nonprofit organization focused on military suicide prevention, providing mental health services, emergency financial aid, housing assistance, therapies and education.
According to statistics, veteran suicide will claim 60,000 more lives in the next 10 years, and more than 6,000 veterans die of suicide each year. Although more than 40,000 nonprofit organizations and Veterans Administration services are provided in the U.S., the suicide rates in veterans are still increasing.
After reviewing event details during the coronavirus pandemic, Loeffler has decided not to cancel his endeavor.
“A lot of things had to be rearranged due to COVID-19, and it really hurt the ability to raise funds, but we are moving forward unless we hear from agencies that say we can’t,” he said. “It’s about as socially distant as we could be — camping on islands along the river and being in the middle of the water during the day should be fine.”
There will not be any events held in New York, Harrisburg or the Wilksbarre-Scranton areas as originally planned, the post says and camping will be in remote areas with an anticipated 30-100-foot distance from people at all times.
Loeffler will be taking extra precautions, including personal hygiene measures during the trip.
“Due to the nature of the economy and the extra financial pressures that everyone is facing, we have not pursued raising funds as much as we planned to,” Loeffler said in a Facebook post update. “We hope that anyone following the event that is still able to contribute will do so.”
Raising awareness is just as important as raising funds, Loeffler adds.
To support this event, visit www.stopsoldiersuicide.salsalabs.org/kayakforheroes.