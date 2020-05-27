ST MARYS — St. Marys elected officials are eager to see businesses move into Pennsylvania's "green phase" beginning Friday.
According to State Rep. Matt Gabler May 22, the green phase means restaurants and bars, hair salons and barbershops, indoor recreation facilities like gyms, and entertainment venues like theaters and shopping malls may open at 50 percent capacity. Businesses that were operating at 50 percent capacity in the yellow phase can now increase to 75 percent.
St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski said depending on the industry, this could change operations significantly, or not much at all.
“Restaurants, barbers and salons, spa services, gyms and other businesses will need to invest time this week to ensure they have the right PPE (personal protective equipment) and cleaning protocols in place,” he said, such as equipment wipe downs and table cleanings.
Radkowski said he is proud of rural Pennsylvania and Elk County's initiative to "slow the contagion" and care for its neighbors.
“I attribute this to two things — our people naturally care for each other," he said. "It's not a partisan issue, it's just what we do as a small town. Secondly, most of our communities in this area continue to put their faith first. Our practice of our individual faiths are aggregated into a stronger collective action."
Officials are awaiting more guidance from the state, Radkowski said, but are answering questions from residents and businesses and seeking to provide programs and funding available.
“2020 will be different, and a tough year for everyone," he said. "St. Marys will respond positively like it always has done in the past. We will be stronger in the future.”
City Manager Tim Pearson said he is encouraged by the response of St. Marys and optimistic about the future.
“Moving into the green phase will give all our residents and businesses the opportunity to work through how to operate in this new reality,” he said. “I hope that everyone remains safe, continues to make smart decisions and we are able to socialize together this summer, even if it is a little different than we are used to."