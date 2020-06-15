ST. MARYS — St. Marys Pharmacy Manager Amy Warmbrodt, who has worked there for 24 years, said although daily duties didn’t really change throughout the coronavirus pandemic, adjustments have been made to keep staff and patients safe.
The pharmacy has received various acts of kindness from what Warmbrodt said is a “generous community,” including baked goods and mask donations from various businesses and organizations and curbside parking provided by the City of St. Marys during the pandemic.
The pharmacy has also been offering free delivery services in St. Marys, Johnsonburg, Ridgway and Kersey, Warmbrodt said, which has been heavily encouraged at this time.
Other changes include implementing a pager system, where people can sit in their car while they wait, plastic barriers on the counters, sanitizing everything and splitting staff members into two teams so there is no overlap, Warmbrodt said.
From customer service representatives, delivery drivers, pharmacy technicians, pharmacists to home medical department staff, Warmbrodt has a deep appreciation for St. Marys Pharmacy employees.
“I want to commend our staff,” she said. “They come in each day with support and enthusiasm, and they have stepped up to help us get through this time. Everyone has made sacrifices. Those who are able to work from home, are.”
The home medical department offers hospital beds, equipment, oxygen and other services to patient’s homes.
“We have to keep going — people need these services,” she said. “All of us are important.”
Staff members have become closer, too, going through something like this, Warmbrodt said.
“We all feel like we are a part of the ‘greater good,’” she said. “You just know you need to be here, and it’s nice to be needed.”
The public has also shown signs of appreciativeness to pharmacy workers, such as many “Thank yous” and “Stay safes.”
“There’s a greater appreciation,” she said. “We really are all in this together.”
As tough as this experience has been, Warmbrodt said it has changed people for the better.
“It’s given them a greater sense of community,” she said. “You have to be patient and help people.”