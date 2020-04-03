ST. MARYS — St. Marys Public Library has started a “Living History Project,” collecting the public’s photographs, essays and drawings of what life in St. Marys is like during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are living through a time that will be talked about for generations to come in schools all over the world,” said SMPL Director Leslie Swope. “It’s not often that you can pinpoint a historical event, yet here we are. Let’s preserve some of it.”
Swope said the idea came about when she was on a conference call with several other librarians throughout Pennsylvania, and a small library out east talked of the initiative.
“There were a few of us on the call that loved the idea, so I bet it will continue to spread — if not among libraries, then historical societies,” Swope said.
She has also heard of a few teachers asking students to share through online learning what they have been doing on their days off from school.
“I think collecting these stories is important for children and teens, too,” she said. “As adults, we have experience dealing with disappointment, but a lot of children are losing milestones — graduations, prom, a last year playing a sport.”
Swope’s own family is losing a first graduation from preschool and a first year playing T-ball, she said.
“As an adult it’s disheartening, but for kids, their histories are shorter, and the emotions are bigger,” she said. “I think it’s important to record these moments now before time dulls the edges.”
SMPL will collect, select and bind chosen materials for a book to be kept in its local history room.
“Take pictures of empty store shelves, your friends social distancing or how you are staying in contact with loved ones,” Swope said. “Write about what you are doing, your fears, your hopes. Submit drawings of your children, or from yourself if you are artistic. Happy, sad, thoughtful or funny — tone doesn’t matter.”
Material may be submitted to info@stmaryslibrary.org. For other resources, visit the SMPL Facebook page or www.stmaryslibrary.org.