ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library announced that although its doors are closed, it's still offering online resources at all times, said Director Leslie Swope.
This includes a list of virtual events and regular updates at www.stmaryslibrary.org. Temporary library cards to use databases and Ebooks are available.
SMPL WiFi access reaches out to the front parking lot, and the password is smplibrary.
Storytime sessions are available via Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, and "Bookchat" on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. each Monday.