BIG RUN — Standard Pennant Co. recently switched from manufacturing custom apparel to utilizing connections in the healthcare industry to source and supply personal protective equipment where it is needed.
Standard Pennant President Jim Casaday said when the mandate for non-essential businesses to close was issued, concern began to set in regarding what the company would do. As the week progressed, the company’s employees were laid off since the company was unable to convert to the manufacture of other products.
But Casaday said Standard Pennant has a work history with several healthcare facilities and some of those were interested in what the company might be able to do. This led him to submit a waiver request due to the company’s background in healthcare and it was reclassified as essential.
“We have a unique access point to healthcare supplies. Our network as a custom apparel company provided an opportunity to source and supply facilities that needed PPE (personal protective equipment) items,” Casaday said.
The company received an order for 3,000 medical gowns and since beginning work in this direction, the company has expanded items available through its suppliers. What began as just medical gowns has expanded to masks and face shields as well.
“We are continuing to add PPE products to make available to those in need. Up until this point this project has been coordinated by working at home.
Casaday mentioned his employees Lesa Hankinson, Troy Hicks and Mandi Perry, as being major factors in bringing about the project. Some employees are being called back to work in the factory to help with additional products.