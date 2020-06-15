DuBOIS — Sgt. Shawn McCleary of the DuBois City Police Department feels fortunate to have a role in helping to make the community a safe and great community to live in whether there is a pandemic or no pandemic.
McCleary, who has been an officer with the city for approximately 17 years, said he really feels for some people in the community during this time.
“I’m a lucky person, is the way I see it,” said McCleary. “They call us essential employees, but I also get to keep my employment and there’s a lot of people that have lost their jobs over this. And I really feel for those people and hope they can get back to work and everything’s there for them.”
Prior to becoming a city police officer, McCleary worked for the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office from 2000-2004 and also worked part-time during those years with the Sandy Township Police Department.
He said he remembers wanting to be a police officer as a child to serve his community.
“When I was in the United States Marine Corps, around 18-19 years old, that’s what I decided I wanted to do when I got out of the Marine Corps,” he said.
To become a sergeant, the only one in the department at the moment, McCleary said an officer has to go through the rank of patrolman to corporal.
“Then you have to be a corporal for so long before you can even become eligible to be a sergeant,” said McCleary. “Once you become eligible for sergeant, you have to have an oral interview.”
McCleary has many duties including being a firearms instructor and a shift supervisor.
“Some of the other duties that I have imposed upon the sergeant’s position is he takes care of our reporting system, which is visual alert,” said city police Chief Blaine Clark. “He also is in charge of policies and procedures, rewriting them and updating them as needed. He’s also in charge of our tactical deployments, whether we’re being called out to be utilized in a tactical situation or even tactical training. Sgt. McCleary is pretty much the lead on that.”
The objectives that Clark gives for McCleary to do, such as being in charge of their reporting system and the policies and procedures and rules and regulations, and he’s getting ready right now to for one of the annual firearms training that takes hours to prepare for it. And he’s in the process of doing that right now as well as maintaining his shift as a shift supervisor.
Clark said McCleary is always the go-to person because of his knowledge and his ability and his willingness to assist with the department.
“Sometimes I think I overload Sgt. McCleary, but he never complains or gripes or anything, just goes along with it and does what needs to be done,” said Clark.
During the pandemic, McCleary said the police officers are protecting themselves, wearing face masks and gloves when they can.
“When dealing with the public, if possible, we like to keep our social distance when we get to a resident’s home, we might ask somebody to come outside to keep the social distance and deal with them that way, if possible,” McCleary said. “I mean sometimes we don’t have the luxury to do that, but we try to stay safe as possible right now.”
McCleary said when the stay-at-home order happened in March, it was pretty calm compared to what the police department usually deals with during those months.
“But once the weather started changing during the last couple of weeks that’s when the crime and just the public in general started to increase,” he said.
McCleary said the community has been really supportive of the police department by donating masks and food, not just companies but the citizens of DuBois.
“We greatly appreciate it and it makes you feel like you’re wanted by the community,” said McCleary. “You have all the bad stories that come out about police and you get caught up in that. But then when you have people treat us like they have during the coronavirus, we really appreciate it and feel blessed to work for this community.”