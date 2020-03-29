This looks to be a long, l-o-n-g period of “social distancing “as we attempt to stretch out the impact of millions of cases of COVID-19 coronavirus sickness.
At some point, however, now-closed things need to reopen.
How?
It seems senseless to simply reverse the all-at-once closings that have affected schools, factories, libraries, restaurants, etc.
Most Americans now understand more about clusters, social distancing, masks and disinfectants. Caution and step-by-step procedures seem to be indicated whenever we get past the peaks of this lockdown.
How do we go about reopening our institutions?
Common sense suggests there ought not to be one specific “time.” Reopening should be gradual.
Because public libraries are well known, fairly simple in concept and beloved, let’s look there first.
Library crowds can be regulated, particularly in our region of small libraries.
Libraries could reopen during limited hours to limited numbers of people for quick visits.
This approach would not be, “Let’s meet at the library and have fun!” Ten people at a time in 10-minute segments with strict social distancing might be workable. Or perhaps the allowable number should be 20 — or five.
In warmer climes, beaches might be able to be gradually reopened, with lifeguards and other security officials enforcing appropriate distancing. We don’t know enough about virus transmission in lakes, streams and oceans to evaluate swimming, but getting outdoors is healthful. So is being around people, even if the groupings are small and distanced from each other.
Factories, office buildings and other crowd-collecting structures offer challenges. Elevators are incubators. Bathrooms might need to be used differently and disinfected regularly to boot.
Preserving lives is fundamental, but that is not the only consideration here. Preserving our social fabric, and in some cases our mental stability and sanity, are also fundamental functions of our society.
As days turn into weeks, we need acceptable alternatives between the extremes of hermit-like subsistence or disease-spreading civil disobedience when people rebel — as some Americans are all too ready to do when pushed too far.
First-blush “solutions” sometimes turn out to cause more problems than they solve.
But COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon. Even when its lethal effects lessen, what we learn can be useful in other crises, nationwide or in specifically stricken areas.
So now, while many of us sit in enforced idleness, we ought to be considering how best to end those restrictions, safely.
— Denny Bonavita