HARRISBURG — Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic while battling the opioid epidemic and the rise of stimulant usage across the state is a monumental task, according to Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jennifer Smith.
“Nothing about the circumstances or decisions surrounding COVID-19 has been easy, but our provider network and the recovering community have navigated the shock and subsequent implementation of revised guidance and policies well,” Smith said at last week’s virtual public hearing hosted by The Center for Rural Pennsylvania Board of Directors. The hearing was held to learn more about COVID-19’s influence on the heroin/opioid crisis in Pennsylvania.
Rural Pennsylvanians have greater difficulties accessing health care infrastructure across the commonwealth, said Smith. These issues predated both the overdose epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic, and include:
- Distances traveled by emergency personnel to respond to calls,
- Shortages of health professionals and support staff, including limited availability of mental health professionals, evidence-based treatments such as Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), or recovery support services,
- Limits to the use of telemedicine caused by absent or unreliable communication services,
- Differences in socioeconomic factors and health behaviors in rural areas.
“The issues of health care infrastructure are further compounded by distinctive rural factors including small towns and communities that haven’t fully recovered from recent economic downturns and a greater share of labor-intensive jobs that lend themselves to chronic pain or injury,” said Smith.
In 2020, 35 out of 48, or 72.9 percent, of Pennsylvania’s rural counties saw an increase in emergency department visits related to opioid overdose. Overdose deaths in most of these counties for 2020 are anticipated to surpass the previous overdose death peak set in 2017.
In response to these rural issues, DDAP has focused its efforts on improving access to treatment and recovery services, promoting wide use of overdose-reversing medications such as naloxone, providing increased information on opioids, and directing federal grant resources into rural communities, Smith said in her report.
“DDAP began to see progress in combatting the overdose epidemic in rural communities, the COVID-19 pandemic, however, has complicated our efforts and much work still needs to be done to support these communities,” Smith said.
The DDAP is responsible for administering programs that support the treatment, rehabilitation, and recovery of individuals with substance use disorder.
“In order to better serve Pennsylvanians who are in need of treatment services during the COVID-19 emergency, DDAP has updated guidance to opioid treatment programs (OTPs) and expanded use of tele-health,” said Smith.
Smith said for these particular programs, the DDAP worked with the federal government to get a blanket exception in Pennsylvania to allow these programs to increase their take-home dosages.
“For example, previously the federal law said that you could only take up to 14 days worth of medication home with you before you needed to report back to the opioid treatment program in order to be assessed and then given the next 14 days supply,” said Smith. “In order to cut down on potential COVID exposure, in order to help with the social distancing, to keep patients who are at risk medically, for other reasons, to keep them home and safe, we were able to extend that to 28 days. So folks were able to go for a four-week period of time with their medication at home, without leading to potentially expose themselves by reporting to a facility.”
Similarly, clinicians were able to look at people who are a little less stable than what they would normally allow for a take-home, said Smith. But they were allowed to enable those people to take up to a 14-day take home. She noted that had to be a clinically-driven decision. The doctor had to feel that they were capable of appropriately using those medications while they were home for that 14-day period, she said.
Smith said they also need some flexibilities around the provision of tele-health services.
“This was something in conjunction with the federal government and our sister agency, the Department of Human Services,” said Smith. “We were allowed to enable our providers to offer some of those services through a tele-health mechanism. So we always advocate for video if possible, so the audio and the visual. But there was an allowance for strictly audio. So telephone, if folks didn’t have access to video. And this was beneficial for a number of reasons. It was beneficial to the patients who now didn’t need to worry about transportation, didn’t need to worry about childcare, didn’t need to worry about potential exposure. And it was also beneficial to staff because staff who may be medically high risk, who would have needed to call off work, now can work safely from the comfort of their home. And it reduced their potential need to take leave, or potential exposure.”
Just as any state agency or business throughout Pennsylvania, the drug and alcohol field has experienced challenges associated with COVID-19, said Smith. Examples of challenges include the need for adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), access to vaccines, reduced census in treatment programs, barriers to warm hand-off protocols, and increased overdose episodes. The isolating nature of the mitigation efforts has also posed a challenge to the recovery community and individuals who use drugs, and unfortunately, we have also seen increases in fatal and non-fatal overdoses.
Smith said it critical that Pennsylvanians know that the drug and alcohol treatment system is essential health care and will continue to accept patients. Providers are operational and can be accessed by calling Pennsylvania’s Get Help Now hotline at 800-662-HELP (4357). The hotline is available 24/7 – even during the pandemic – and is staffed by trained professionals, many of whom are individuals in recovery.