PUNXSUTAWNEY – Trooper Ronald Chewning, a community service officer with the Pennsylvania State Police Troop C headquartered in Punxsutawney, is well aware of the changes brought about in the time of COVID-19, including new safety precautions, equipment modifications, and staffing.
“It’s been a definite change,” said Chewning.
“We definitely have more protective gear such as masks and hand sanitizers,” he continued. “We have all of that PPE in the patrol vehicles going out. When we go out for calls, we will definitely keep a distance when possible, but when we have to go hands-on, we will do that.”
Police judge calls and which are more severe than others. Troopers will sometimes deal with the problem over the phone if that is possible.
“If we need to go to the scene, we will go there and gather more information,” Chewning said. “We are trying to do more of the information gathering by phone or in a manner that doesn’t involve contact. However, if it is a serious incident where we need to respond, we will definitely respond and be there.”
Some police activities have decreased during the virus, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t still out there working.
“You can say that the numbers of traffic citations and things like are going down. We’re still out there, but we’re being a little more cautious on pulling cars over just because of the virus.”
Troopers are required to wear a mask.
“We’re a little more strict on wearing a mask than the guidelines set the by the Governor and the Department of Health, so we wear them a little more often, but we’re definitely following those guidelines as we go into a business or something.”
Troopers switched to summer hats this year that include straps in the back instead of the front, making it more comfortable to wear the masks.
Troopers have also switched to educational roles since COVID arrived.
One significant loss facing Troop C is the student outreach programs. Camp Cadet and Sunny Day Camp have been canceled year, and with schools closing earlier, they haven’t been able to offer things like active shooter training.
Even in their role in enforcing restrictions placed by Gov. Wolf, state police try to take on the role of an educator about the regulations.
“There’s only been three citations across the state,” Chewning said. “There are some things that other departments can do, such as the Department of Agriculture or go against licenses.
“We do get calls on some people about businesses being open that they don’t feel should be, and some more calls like that where somebody is staying closed down where somebody in the same business is open and those people call wondering why they’re open if the governor is saying no.
“There’s only been three citations issued to businesses. There were two gyms and a construction company, and that’s just because of blatant disregard for what was going on. So, we’re not citing people and are more on the education and telling them. Most of the time, everybody has been complying.”
As the counties move toward reopening and reviewing constraints under the Green category, state police will be there to offer calm guidance.
“Hopefully, things continue to open up, and we can get back to some normalcy.”
Troop C includes stations in Clarion, Clearfield, Ridgway, Marienville, DuBois, Punxsutawney and Lewis Run.