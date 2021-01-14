HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday that troopers confiscated $15,272,119 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and other illicit drugs in the fourth quarter of 2020.
In total, state police seized more than $45 million worth of illegal drugs in 2020, including over 300 pounds of cocaine and more than 228 pounds of heroin and fentanyl. In 2019, troopers confiscated over $43 million in prohibited drugs from the highways and communities of the commonwealth, including over 425 pounds of cocaine and nearly 300 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.
Fourth Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
Drug
Total Seized
Total Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine
132.96 lbs.
$2,925,120
Crack Cocaine
2.49 lbs.
$39,840
Heroin
107.25 lbs.
$3,646,500
Fentanyl
18.05 lbs.
$288,000
LSD
43 doses
$860
Marijuana THC – Liquid
18.5 pints
$123,950
Marijuana THC – Solid
37.88 lbs.
$189,400
Marijuana Plants
106 plants
$17,490
Processed Marijuana
804.38 lbs.
$2,413,140
Methamphetamines
401.66 lbs.
$4,016,600
MDMA – Ecstasy
17.88 lbs.
$59,004
MDMA – Pills
1,639 pills
$24,585
Other Narcotics
16.69 lbs.
$33,380
Other Narcotics (Pills)
59,770 pills
$1,494,250
Total Value
$15,272,119
State police also collected 805 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the fourth quarter of 2020. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.