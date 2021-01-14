HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday that troopers confiscated $15,272,119 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and other illicit drugs in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In total, state police seized more than $45 million worth of illegal drugs in 2020, including over 300 pounds of cocaine and more than 228 pounds of heroin and fentanyl. In 2019, troopers confiscated over $43 million in prohibited drugs from the highways and communities of the commonwealth, including over 425 pounds of cocaine and nearly 300 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

Fourth Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

Drug

Total Seized

Total Value of Amount Seized

Cocaine

132.96 lbs.

$2,925,120

Crack Cocaine

2.49 lbs.

$39,840

Heroin

107.25 lbs.

$3,646,500

Fentanyl

18.05 lbs.

$288,000

LSD

43 doses

$860

Marijuana THC – Liquid

18.5 pints

$123,950

Marijuana THC – Solid

37.88 lbs.

$189,400

Marijuana Plants

106 plants

$17,490

Processed Marijuana

804.38 lbs.

$2,413,140

Methamphetamines

401.66 lbs.

$4,016,600

MDMA – Ecstasy

17.88 lbs.

$59,004

MDMA – Pills

1,639 pills

$24,585

Other Narcotics

16.69 lbs.

$33,380

Other Narcotics (Pills)

59,770 pills

$1,494,250

Total Value

$15,272,119

State police also collected 805 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the fourth quarter of 2020. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

