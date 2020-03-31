DuBOIS — Social distancing has quickly become the new normal across the nation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. And Sunday, President Donald Trump announced he would extend nationwide social distancing guidelines for another 30 days.
Businesses and restaurants have closed their doors or are remaining open by offering takeout meals. Individuals who are used to working in an office are now working remotely. And children will most likely not be returning to school for some time.
Locally, residents talked about how they are adjusting to the current situation.
q q q
Erin Heath of DuBois has been working remotely since late in the week of March 16, and doesn't find herself with any free time to be filled. Her daughter, Morgan, a first-grader at DuBois Central Catholic, has been an understanding child, keeping herself busy during her mother's work hours.
"I give her activities each day so she doesn't get bored, and she has also been tuning in to watch the Facebook live-feed from the Cincinnati Zoo each day," said Heath. "When work is over for the day, I have made a point of doing at least one enriching activity with her. So far, I have taught her how to make meatloaf, we have gone geocaching, put a puzzle together..."
"I had her watch Gov. Wolf's message when he closed non-life essential businesses, and I talked to her about what that means for businesses and why we are staying as isolated as possible," said Heath. "Our home chores are caught up. We delivered cold medicine out to my father's house and visited with new baby calves born there this week. We check in on my parents every day. Morgan checks in by phone with her dad, too; he is also working but in contact with many people each day, so we elected not to visit. We pray every night that the virus will go away."
Morgan's cyber school through DCC started last week.
"I'm taking an approach to use any extra time beyond her classwork and my work to make memories together and teach her things that she wouldn't necessarily learn in school. Experiences," said Heath. "In her lifetime, she will always remember this time of the global quarantine. I try to live our best lives. It's ironic that as we really focus on living intentionally, these days feel like we are living our best lives — enjoying our home, being together as a family, adventuring, appreciating sunny days, living with faith and hope, even in the face of crisis."
Rusty Akers of Rockton has been laid off as a result of the coronavirus but his wife works in healthcare.
"We are doing the best we can," said Akers. "We are much more aware of things we use to take for granted. As far as social distancing, we’ve stayed home except for work. Our new favorite activity is to let (their daughter) Alexa randomly select who is in charge of the TV for the evening."
Melissa Bortzer, who lives near Troutville, is also working remotely and also gets to enjoy spending more time with her 15-year-old son, Wes.
"It has been very nice," said Bortzer. "Lunches have been spent playing a game together, he has picked bowling on the Wii. The Wii is actually getting used again. When I haven't been working, I have been studying for my online classes I am taking through Penn State. We have also been going for walks. I have been trying to keep it as normal as possible. It has been nice to slow our life down and to reconnect. This time spent home has improved my relationship with my son — something I didn't think would happen during his teenage years. Now he is actually counting down until I am done with work — let the games begin."
Her son has been keeping busy by reorganizing his room, reading and writing his own book, said Bortzer.
"I don't look at it as passing time, it is more of improving our lifestyle," said Bortzer. "Slowing down and getting back to what is truly important — family."
Jennifer Jackson, owner of Brady Street Florist, said even though her storefront is closed she is still busy with funeral work. If she does deliveries, she calls and makes sure someone will be home. When they arrive, they knock and then leave the flowers at the door.
Jackson said she is also working on projects that local children can do at home such as fairy and succulent gardens.
"I am also trying to sort through cancellations we had for weddings, looking to see about rescheduling," Jackson said. "I am also fortunate that I live above my work so that I can be here cleaning, doing some remodeling during this down time. My husband and I practice social distancing at home. He watches TV in the living room and I watch it in the guest 'suite.' All is good, we are a strong community and now more than ever we need to support one another."
Madison Stoltz Jensen of Madison Marie Bridal said she is trying to create as much content as she can for her business like creating makeup and fashion videos at home.
"I’m also working on decluttering my home and creating boxes of things I don’t use to give to charity as well as spring cleaning," Jensen said. "Also I'm just enjoying family time by having afternoon tea, reading together, and watching movies."
Leslie Swope, director of the St. Marys Public Library, said she's trying to partially work from home to provide e-resources to patrons.
"I’m sharing a lot of online opportunities through Facebook with our families, but at the same time I’m taking advantage of them as well," said Swope. "I also went to Walmart, the Dollar Store, and Michaels to get surprises the day they announced that school and libraries would be closed for two weeks. I picked up construction paper and fun markers, kinetic sand, workbooks, stickers, and a lego set. I’m trying to stagger these out."
"I have two little boys, Noah (age 5) and Owen (age 2)," said Swope. "We are going outside at least once a day to get some energy out — lots of walks and bike rides in empty parking lots. We are playing lots of baseball so we are ready when Little League is allowed to start. We are trying to keep in contact with family through Skype. This is probably the hardest part. My parents watch my boys while I’m at work, and my in-laws are over all the time. It’s really sad not seeing them as much as we usually do."
Pam Nedzinski of Treasure Lake said she is walking with neighbors who are also walking while keeping their distance.
"I am an avid reader, so of course, I am reading," said Nedzinski. "Also, I am cooking more from scratch so our menu at the Nedzinski household is very healthy and delicious. I really miss my social contact with people ... especially all my lunch dates and meetings. I am so worried about our healthcare workers and the elderly."
Since their granddaughter's parents have quarantined themselves, Nedzinski said she missed celebrating her 4th birthday.
"The good part of the story is that her parents asked us and other relatives who bought her presents to drop them off by the door," said Nedzinski. "She (granddaughter) told her mom and dad this was her best birthday ever. She runs to the door and every time she opens the door, there is another present."