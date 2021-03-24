DuBOIS — Like other schools across Pennsylvania and the nation, the DuBois Area School District is expected to receive a substantial amount of money now that the $1.9 trillion federal relief package has been signed into law.
Though the allocation has yet to be finalized, about $10 million is estimated to be coming to the district, Superintendent Wendy Benton said at last week’s board work session when asked about the grant by Glenn Schuckers of Luthersburg.
“We have absolutely been looking ahead at that,” said Benton. “We will be utilizing those and assign those funds to promote learning. We’re going to designate them toward enhancing our instructional and academic programming, as well as capital improvements related to HVAC, improving and enhancing our ventilation, as well as possibly doing window replacement.”
Public school districts will receive an estimated $3.8 billion from the fund, while charter schools are expected to receive $700 million.