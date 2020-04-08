CLARION – The owner of five gas station/convenience stores in Clarion County is adapting his business to survive under concerns about the coronavirus, just as other businesses are changing.
“We’re observing a lot of grief these days,” Yasir Bhatti owner of University Korner stations said in an online interview last week. “People are scared that they will catch the virus, some imagine their loved ones contracting it, individuals thinking about doomsday scenarios and some just do not know how the COVID-19 will affect them.
“Personally, I do not know how the virus is going to affect me or anybody around us. Hence all my efforts are to motivate the UK team in doing what we can do to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. I try and advise not to think about it too much otherwise. At the end of the day we can only worry about things that are in our control.”
There are five UK stations in Clarion County, including two in Knox, and one each in Clarion, Sligo and Rimersburg. Gas stations qualify as essential businesses.
Bhatti has noticed a decrease in gas sales.
“Absolutely. There has been a sharp drop in gasoline demand as people are rightfully asked to stay home to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers are feeling the crunch due to furloughs, so inside store demand has also dwindled.”
He has not had to furlough any employees.
“Absolutely not. We have spent a lot of years building the team at University Korner. Frankly speaking, we could not have made it this far without the staff that runs the ship at University Korner so it would be useless to exist without them. I intend to keep the team intact whatever the consequences.”
Hours have been reduced to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and employees are staying an extra hour after closing to sanitize the stores.
“We were one of the first businesses to take extreme precautionary measures to protect employees and customers,” Bhatti said.
Precautionary measures include the following:
• Social distancing signs are placed strategically in the stores for six feet of spacing.
• Sneeze guards were placed at all point of sale and other exposure locations. This will protect the cashiers from any fluid transfers.
• Gloves must be worn at all times by employees. The gloves used are both food safe and medical safe.
• The preferred method of payment is debit and credit cards.
“The Non-Touch Method is what we are highly striving for at all locations,” Bhatti said. “Customers are requested to bag their groceries themselves. Hand sanitizers are placed strategically for customers to use them when they are in the stores.”
Staff will be cleaning the nozzles at the pumps every two hours with disinfectant throughout the day.
Pump nozzles, work areas and door knobs are sanitized regularly throughout the day.
Restrooms have been closed. Portable restrooms have been placed for customers outside the stores.
In addition to Clarion County, University Korner also has stations in Kane and Butler.
Other changes include food is now sold only for take-out and seating at the stores has been eliminated.
“Managers are coping with shortages of food and other items by finding replaceable items so customers are kept satisfied,” Bhatti said. “We have no employees calling in sick, thank God.”
Bhatti offered some additional thoughts on COVID-19.
“We urge people to take the social distancing directives by state and authorities seriously and please stay inside unless absolutely necessary.
“People in Clarion County will need to support the local businesses after this pandemic is over. Perhaps more than any other time. Some of the restaurants/bars are taking a significant hit which is by no fault of their own. While the big names may close, announce layoffs, and reduce expenses which will help them grow better elsewhere, these mom and pops will still be raising their families in our neighborhoods.
“So may God be with us.”