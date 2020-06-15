ST. MARYS — Straub Brewery, a family-owned business of 148 years, has done its best to give back throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and has created a way to recognize employees, too.
Vice President of Sales and Marketing representative Cathy Lenze said the brewery has made it through plagues, prohibition and now, the coronavirus pandemic, no different than former generations.
“I’ve seen in history books, all of the things the brewery has been through,” she says.
Lenze has been keeping note of daily statistics since early March, when things began to escalate, she said, from Pennsylvania’s business shutdown to its reopening.
“In five generations, they will want to know what happened,” she said.
Straub Brewery has also tried its best to give back throughout the pandemic, Lenze adds, donating hand sanitizer to 19 different causes, including nursing homes and first responders.
The brewery also created a “commemorative” beer label, which will be debuted in the near future, Lenze says.
“We will choose a charity, and donate a portion of proceeds to that charity,” she said.
The label will feature a “Straub Salute: Tribute to the Heroes” collage of employees who worked throughout the pandemic, Lenze said.