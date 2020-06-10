DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.