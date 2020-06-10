ST. MARYS — The historical Straub Brewery of St. Marys and its tap room and visitor center has seen many changes throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Vice President of Sales and Marketing representative Cathy Lenze said the brewery saw a “surge” in sales throughout the last two weeks of March, including with whole salers statewide.
April was an unpredictable month, though, Lenze said. With bars and taverns closed, Straub Brewery saw nearly no bottles of beer sold, but a spike in the sale of cans and pounders. In June, Lenze expects to see a difference in shipments.
More sanitation precautions were taken throughout the brewery, including the closing of its eternal tap and historical tours.
The Straub Brewery Visitor Center and Tap Room, located just beneath the brewery, reopened May 29 when Elk County entered Pennsylvania’s green phase. Lenze said some changes have included temperature checks at the door, outdoor seating provided on the lawn, a text message system when someone’s table is ready and a “self serve” ordering and pickup station to limit contact.
Similarly to other restaurants, Straub is offering a limited menu, Lenze said, especially since items like beef, chicken and pork are increased in price.
Lenze said this is all unknown to everyone, and they are expecting different revenue while balancing everything out and practicing social distancing. The tap room is strongly encouraigng reservations and patience and support.
This is difficult, Lenze said, since tourism has become a large part of what Straub Brewery is.
“We have spent a lot of time becoming a tourism destination,” she said. “It’s a huge part of who we are.”
Also, Lenze says, events being cancelled throughout the state due to coronavirus has been a blow for the brewery, since they are often a provider.