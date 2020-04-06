DuBOIS — The extended school closures is not putting a damper on the DuBois Central Catholic Players — the students have been practicing for this year’s musical presentation, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s, “Cinderella,” via a program called ZOOM.
According to Carol Korthaus, faculty member and producer of this year’s musical, “The show must go on.”
The new dates for performances are Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10. Performances are also scheduled for Friday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee on Saturday, May 16 at 2 p.m.
Other changes to the DCC calendar include:
- Previously-recorded renditions of the middle school Good Friday Passion Play and Stations of the Cross will be available on the school’s Cardinal Chatter website, www.cardinalchatter.com and Facebook.
- The administration and the Spring Auction Committee are still in talks regarding how they will move forward. The Spring Auction was previously known as Bid Around the Maypole.
- The DCC tentative return to school date is May 4.
- Prom will be held on May 22.
- Baccalaureate and graduation exercises will be held June 6 and 7, respectively.
All dates are dependent upon the status of COVID-19 and government mandates.