DuBOIS — Certain residents of Sandy Township would see lower water and sewer utility rates if a consolidation with DuBois would occur, according to information provided by the Pennsylvania Economy League at Tuesday’s public meeting at the DuBois Country Club.
“All Sandy Township residents that receive sewer and/or water services through the township would pay the city’s lower rates under a consolidated municipality,” said PEL Communications Director Lynne Shedlock. “The township residents that are billed directly by DuBois for water already pay lower rates than anybody. So they are the only group that would actually see a slight increase. Treasure Lake residents receive water and sewer services from a private utility. And so they would not be impacted at all by this utility scenario, although they would see lower property taxes.”
The Pennsylvania Economy League, which conducted and produced the 200-page study, showed a range of potential annual savings based on a median value home that can go up to more than $400 in savings combined for the Sandy Township residents.
Estimated annual consolidated net tax and utility impact for a median value home
- Water only billed by Sandy Township: No special district millage, -$387; hydrant millage, -$370; street lights millage, -$367; and hydrants and street lights, -$350.
- Water only billed directly by City of DuBois: No special district millage, +$54; hydrant millage, +$71; street lights millage, +$74; and hydrants and street lights, +$91.
- Sewer only Sandy Township: No special district millage, -$274; hydrant millage, -$257; street lights millage, -$255; and hydrants and street lights, -$238.
- Water and sewer Sandy Township: No special district millage, -$462; hydrant millage, -$445; street lights millage, -$443; and hydrants and street lights, -$426.

City of DuBois residents estimated annual consolidation net tax and utility impact for a median value home
- DuBois tax savings, 25 percent
- Water and sewer rates, no impact
- Net utility and tax difference median value home, -$85
Community Development Block Grant impact
Community Development Block Grant funds are a significant source of grant monies for both municipalities, said Shedlock.
In 2020, the City of DuBois received $304,856 and Sandy Township received $161,951. The new municipality would receive one appropriation based on its eligibility and municipal class, she said.
Based on the various requirements and formulas, Shedlock said, the best option for optimizing the CDBG allocation would be as a city.
During the transition to a single municipality, local state legislators could be asked for hold harmless funding.
Additionally, the city, in the past, has used CDBG funding to make capital purchases for the city volunteer fire departments, said Shedlock.
She said it is also the understanding of the consultant that the consolidated municipality would continue to conform to the 51 percent low-to-moderate income requirement for fire capital purchases by using survey data as is currently the case for both DuBois and Sandy Township.
The consolidation study report from the PEL can be viewed online at dubois.gov or sandytownship.net.